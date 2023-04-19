Idaho Power Adopts Solar Energy and Battery Storage to meet Future Energy Demands

Idaho Power has taken a big step towards providing clean energy resources for the next 20 years by adopting solar energy and battery storage. The company is anticipating a greater energy demand in the future with Idaho’s increasing population and business growth. To address this, the company is evaluating all available resources based on reliability, affordability, and cleanliness.

One of the initiatives taken by Idaho Power is the adoption of solar energy. The Jackpot Solar Project, the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho, began producing energy in January 2023. The solar facility is estimated to provide energy to roughly 24,000 homes. Idaho Power has entered into a 20-year agreement with Duke Energy to acquire all of the electricity produced by the Jackpot Solar Project. This ensures a reliable source of clean energy for the company’s customers.

Idaho Power has engaged in agreements with 20 different commercial solar energy projects throughout Idaho, which together have a total capacity of 300 megawatts. These solar projects provide a substantial amount of clean energy to the state of Idaho. The company is also focusing on battery storage projects which are close to completion. The battery storage will help to store and release solar energy, ensuring a more reliable and consistent source of power.

In addition to adopting clean energy resources, Idaho Power is encouraging people to shift their electricity usage outside of high demand times. This will help to balance the grid and reduce the need for additional power plants. The company’s efforts to provide clean energy are not only beneficial for the environment but also for its customers. By shifting their electricity usage, customers can save money on their bills and help reduce the demand for energy during peak hours.

In 2019, Idaho Power announced the “Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow” initiative with the objective of achieving 100% clean energy by 2045 and decreasing its carbon emissions. This initiative aligns with the company’s vision to provide reliable, affordable, and clean energy to its customers. The company has been transitioning away from coal-fired power and has exited two of seven coal-fired generators. This transition will not only reduce the company’s carbon emissions but also ensure a more sustainable future for Idaho.

The increasing demand for energy in Idaho has led to the development of new businesses and industries, such as the expansion of Micron and the development of a Meta data center. These businesses require a reliable source of energy, and Idaho Power is working to meet their energy needs while also providing clean energy resources. By adopting solar energy and battery storage, the company is ensuring a more sustainable future for Idaho’s businesses and residents.

In conclusion, Idaho Power’s adoption of solar energy and battery storage is a significant step towards providing clean energy resources for the next 20 years. The company’s efforts to evaluate all available resources based on reliability, affordability, and cleanliness are ensuring a more sustainable future for Idaho. The adoption of clean energy resources not only benefits the environment but also the company’s customers. The “Clean Today, Cleaner Tomorrow” initiative and the company’s transition away from coal-fired power demonstrate its commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and clean energy to its customers.