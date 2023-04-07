Harris visits Georgia and announces the largest community solar project in the US

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a major step forward for renewable energy in the United States, unveiling a groundbreaking deal for the largest community solar effort in the nation’s history. The project aims to generate 1.2 GW of electricity across Illinois, Maine, and Maryland, with the capacity to power up to 140,000 homes and businesses. The initiative is part of the Biden administration’s broader efforts to promote renewable energy and strengthen domestic supply chains for clean energy technologies.

The partnership between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy will be responsible for manufacturing 2.5 million solar panels in Georgia, with the expansion in Qcells‘ manufacturing capacity set to supply around 30% of total U.S. solar panel demand by 2027. This expansion also includes the production of solar panel components that are usually manufactured outside the U.S., marking a significant investment in domestic clean energy production.

The project is made possible by tax credits provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress approved last year as part of its efforts to combat climate change and improve public health. The project is also expected to result in an average of 10% in annual savings for customers.

Community solar projects allow individuals to benefit from clean energy generated at shared sites, enabling renters and those without access to rooftop solar panels to access renewable energy. With 140,000 homes and businesses set to be powered by the project, the initiative will play a crucial role in promoting renewable energy access and affordability.

The announcement was made during Vice President Harris’ visit to Georgia, where she emphasized the importance of the project in creating jobs, boosting the economy, and protecting the environment. The Vice President highlighted the potential of the initiative to create clean energy jobs in Georgia, which has seen significant growth in the renewable energy industry in recent years.

The project is a significant milestone in the U.S.’s transition to clean energy, demonstrating the potential of community solar projects to provide affordable, accessible, and sustainable energy. The Biden administration has made clean energy a key priority, with plans to create millions of jobs in the industry while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy access.

White House officials have contrasted the Democratic Party’s efforts to promote clean energy with the unanimous opposition of Republicans who opposed the climate law. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been singled out for her opposition to the climate law, which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a transition to clean energy.

Overall, the project is a significant step towards achieving the U.S.’s clean energy goals, with the potential to transform the energy landscape by promoting renewable energy access and affordability. The project is expected to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote domestic clean energy production, making it a crucial step forward in the fight against climate change.