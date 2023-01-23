Ford Forges Ahead Toward Its Climate Objectives With The Cutting-Edge Solar Power Plants

Ford is taking a major step towards achieving its climate goals by installing a new solar power plant at its manufacturing facility in Valencia, Spain. The 2.8 megawatts (MW) panel installation will generate 4,641 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity annually – enough to power the equivalent of 1,400 homes.

This summer, Ford is going the extra mile; they are planning to amplify their solar plant’s capacity by an additional 3,768 MWh – enough electricity for around 1,100 average households. By 2024, the company aspires to reach a truly impressive 10 MW peak output from this revolutionary plant!

The project is part of Ford’s commitment to transitioning towards an all-electric and carbon-neutral future. By January 2022, all electric energy used at Ford’s Almussafes facility will come from clean energy sources, and currently, all electric energy purchased across Europe boasts 100% renewable energy credentials. Stuart Southgate, director of sustainable engineering at Ford Europe, commented on this endeavor: “Now more than ever, we realize the need to utilize renewable energy sources. This new solar power plant in Valencia is an important contribution to our ambition of helping build a better world.”

As part of Ford’s overarching goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2050, the company has identified three key areas where action must be taken:

Increasing electric vehicle manufacturing

Partnering with suppliers on sustainable initiatives

Sourcing renewable energy solutions for their facilities

This Spain initiative is only one element in this far-reaching plan. Last summer, the company announced plans for DTE Energy, which would provide 650 MW worth of solar energy; this sets up one of the largest purchase agreements ever recorded within this sector. In addition to this colossal undertaking, they have joined forces with GM, Google, and other solar companies such as RMI to establish a ‘Virtual Power Plant Partnership.’ The objective? To shape policy surrounding virtual power plants, which use devices such as EVs, solar panels, and smart electrical heaters to reduce peak-time power consumption periods.

By actively investing in clean technology solutions and embracing sustainability in its business operations, Ford is demonstrating that they are serious about achieving its climate goals and reducing its environmental impact in Europe while encouraging others across multiple sectors to take similar action where possible.