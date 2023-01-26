Dayton Is About To Experience Its Largest Solar Project Yet – Providing Enough Electricity To Power An Incredible 13,000 Homes

A new proposed solar project near Hoover Avenue and Olive Road in West Dayton is set to be the largest of its kind in the city, boasting a capacity of 49.9 megawatts – enough to power over 13,000 local homes. The project is spearheaded by TED Renewables, a Kansas-based company that works with communities to provide clean, affordable, and reliable electricity.

The 263-acre agricultural property where TED Renewables plans to construct the solar park needs approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals as it requires an electrical transformer substation to connect to the Dayton area’s electrical grid. Upon approval, they plan to link the Gem City Solar Project to the grid via a transmission line on the property.

Ian Edwards, manager of project development with TED Renewables, said, “One of the most exciting aspects of this project is all of the electricity generated will flow right back into the city of Dayton and the surrounding communities.” He added, “Not only does this provide grid resilience, but it also enhances Dayton’s identity as a clean energy leader in the state of Ohio.”

The Gem City Solar Project will be similar in appearance to that of Daniel J. Curran Place on the University of Dayton’s campus, one whose 1.35 MW installation has been made up of 4,000 solar panels covering 4.5 acres at Daniel J. Curran Place plus rooftop space on Fitz Hall. In addition to providing clean energy capabilities for residents, TED Renewables are also looking at replanting land beneath their own solar panels with native seeds to help control runoff and further reduce pollution levels in local areas near West Dayton’s residential neighborhoods.

Despite having many rooftop solar arrays dotted around various parts of Dayton, large-scale solar farms are few and far between – making this project particularly noteworthy for its size and potential impact on local areas through renewable energy production capabilities. Meg Maloney, the sustainability specialist with the city, commented, “This could be a great opportunity for us here in Dayton as we have been looking for ways to become more sustainable and environmentally conscious.”

As well as boosting sustainability efforts within Dayton, increased access to affordable renewable energy can also have positive implications for local businesses and homes alike, which can benefit from lower electricity bills through reduced reliance upon traditional fossil fuels such as coal or natural gas from power plants. This helps customers save money while simultaneously helping reduce carbon emissions into our atmosphere – creating a healthier planet not just locally but worldwide too!