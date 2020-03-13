Coronavirus Checklist: What to Buy Now to Be Prepared

Save Saved Removed 0

With a global pandemic and a collapsing economy, a Microgrid is starting to sound good. Especially a microgrid that can supply food, water, and safety. While it may be late for major changes, it’s not to late to stock up on essentials that may become scarce as supply chains are disrupted and panic buying begins.

The checklist below is for those in it for the long haul. We recommend being prepared for a squeeze on the economic system for 8-10 months. But if you only buy a few things – start with n95 masks, foaming soap, a solar generator, a first aid pack, and a book with basic survival knowledge we’ve lost.

A good book on how to be resourceful will save you from wasting money and hoarding unnecessary items (notice there’s no toilet paper on our list).

Great books for growing your skills and reference when needed include the SAS Survival Handbook, Survival Medications (Read for Free),

Being prepared will also protect you from a banking and financial collapse which could make it difficult to buy for awhile. The hiarchy of needs is a good framework for thinking about preparedness.

Preparing for Coronavirus pandemic or other disasters involves the bottom three layers of the the hierarchy. The top layers, esteem and self-actualization will come naturally by bringing your family together and surviving a disaster.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Prepping

Physiological Checklist

N95 Medical Masks

Antibiotics

Prescriptions

Antiseptics – Neosporin

Hand Sanitizer

Ax or Hatchet

Water Filter (Big Berkely)

Blankets

Bleach

Boots

Food

Camp Stove

Solar Generator/Charging Station

Seeds (heirloom, non-gmo)

Fishing/Hunting Gear

First Aid Kit with Aspirin, Antiseptics, Sterilizer,

Foaming Soap

Safety Checklist

Safe perimeter

Full Gas Tank

A Plan

A community

Ammunition

Guns

First Aid Kit

Love and Belonging Checklist

Family, Friends, and Community will be key to surviving and thriving in a global pandemic.