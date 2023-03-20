Clean Energy Leaders: How These Small States Are Punching Above Their Weight

The state of Iowa is making waves in the renewable energy industry. With an impressive 807 MWh of wind and solar electricity generation per square mile, it has cemented its place as the nation’s leader in this field. This success can be attributed to a law signed by former Governor Tom Vilsack that removed regulatory obstacles for utilities constructing new power plants, setting off a construction boom for wind and solar energy production.

The support of renewable energy has been bipartisan, as evidenced by governors Branstad, Reynolds, and Vilsack’s commitment to the cause. Iowan counties are well-suited for this type of development due to its natural resource of steady winds located in a band of states from North Dakota to Texas. It’s no surprise then that it ranked second only to Texas in total output last year (44,664 GWh).

Despite its success, some Iowan counties have faced pushback against further development due to land use concerns and visual pollution. This contrasts with Rhode Island which also ranks high for renewables per square mile though it has very little available land for such projects. The opposite is true for Alaska, Kentucky, and Louisiana which have much lower renewable energy generation numbers.

In light of Iowa’s success, many are now looking to them as an example when considering how to best harness their own state’s natural resources. The removal of regulatory obstacles makes it easier for utility companies or developers looking to build power plants for renewable energy production—and with this comes greater potential for these kinds of projects across many different geographical regions.

Not only does this development from Iowa provide benefits both environmentally and economically but it also serves as a reminder that such progress is possible on a local level too. With the continued commitment from governing parties on both sides of the aisle coupled with the advancements being made toward green initiatives—states like Iowa serve as an inspiration when tackling challenges posed by climate change head-on.

It is clear that Iowa is leading the nation in renewable energy innovation—but there are still hurdles ahead with other states pushing back against further development due to land use concerns or visual pollution issues. Still—with Vilsack’s signing into law removing regulatory obstacles—we can remain optimistic about the future possibilities that lie ahead within the world of wind and solar energy production across America’s borders today!

With the right tools and strategies in place—we can all work together to make a positive impact. Clean energy leadership is possible for any state with commitment from government leaders and citizens alike. Iowa has set the example, let’s see who else will join them in their mission to reduce dependence on nonrenewable resources!