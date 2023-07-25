China Surpasses Renewable Energy Targets Five Years Ahead of Schedule

China has solidified its position as the world leader in renewable energy production by surpassing its solar and wind power targets five years ahead of schedule. According to the second report by Global Energy Monitor, a San Francisco-based NGO that monitors large-scale wind and solar farms, China’s remarkable achievements have even exceeded their ambitious goals.

The report reveals that China is set to double its renewable energy capacity by 2025, reaching a milestone of 1,200 gigawatts (GW) of energy produced from solar and wind. To put this into perspective, this capacity alone will account for one-third of China’s energy consumption by 2030.

In the first quarter of 2023, China’s utility-scale solar capacity reached an impressive 228 GW, surpassing the combined capacity of the rest of the world. The majority of installations are concentrated in the northern and northwestern provinces, including Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Hebei. Additionally, the report indicates that ongoing solar farm projects have the potential to add another 379 GW, almost tripling the capacity of the United States and nearly doubling that of Europe.

China’s strides in wind power are equally remarkable, with the onshore and offshore wind capacity now exceeding 310 GW, double the amount recorded in 2017. The country is on track to add another 371 GW through new projects in regions like Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Gansu, and along coastal areas, boosting the global wind fleet by nearly half.

Despite these groundbreaking achievements, there are still challenges to overcome. China, as the world’s second-largest economy and largest emitter of greenhouse gases, faces the daunting task of reducing its heavy reliance on coal, which currently accounts for half of global coal consumption. In 2020, President Xi Jinping pledged to achieve peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060—a crucial step for a nation responsible for 30 percent of annual global emissions.

Transitioning to renewable energy has not been without its difficulties. Recent record heat waves and droughts have severely impacted hydropower plants, causing temporary closures of factories. Additionally, outdated power grids and difficulties in transferring electricity between regions contribute to inefficiencies. For instance, the newly operational Kela plant, the world’s largest solar-hydro hybrid power plant located on the Tibetan Plateau, faces challenges in transporting power thousands of kilometers from the western region to the energy-hungry east.

While China has made significant progress in renewable energy adoption, it is worth noting that there has been a concerning surge in coal-fired power approvals in the first three months of 2023, exceeding the numbers seen throughout 2021. The growing demand for electricity, driven by a thriving economy, has perpetuated this reliance on coal, leading to an increase in greenhouse gas emissions and exacerbating climate change.

To maintain its global leadership and achieve a more sustainable future, China must focus on implementing bold advances in energy storage technologies to overcome the intermittency of renewable sources. Effective energy storage solutions can help mitigate the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, reduce coal dependence, and ensure a smooth transition towards a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.

China’s impressive achievements in renewable energy have set a significant precedent for the world to follow. Surpassing its production targets for solar and wind power well ahead of schedule, China has showcased its commitment to combating climate change and transitioning towards a more sustainable energy landscape. However, as the nation continues to grow economically, it must remain steadfast in its efforts to address the challenges associated with renewable energy adoption and further expedite its transition away from coal to pave the way for a cleaner and greener future.