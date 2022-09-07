BT Enters a Multi-Million Pound Contract With ScottishPower

British Telecommunications (BT) has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract by ScottishPower. The two companies will partner to strengthen their stand as world leaders in wind energy. BT, a leading provider of critical national services in Scotland, will securely connect the hard-to-reach rural green energy sites, including wind farms.

Alan Lees, director for BT’s enterprise business in Scotland, said, ‘At BT, we pride ourselves on offering unrivaled, robust, and reliable network solutions for our customers, including ubiquitous connectivity in hard-to-reach rural sites. We look forward to providing integrated solutions to meet the needs of ScottishPower and its customers as we work together to help to support the growth of renewable energy.’

Through this contract, ScottishPower will be at the forefront of energy and IT network provision now and in the future. Both companies will provide bespoke and integrated telecommunications services to about 100 locations across the UK, France, and Germany. This way, they will provide more clean, green energy services, facilitating the UK’s progress to net zero carbon.

BT’s connectivity will aid ScottishPower’s operational technology on its wind farms. Operators will monitor the turbine temperature, efficiency, and electricity capacity produced by the site. It will help to keep track of operations and assets more efficiently.

Allan Ferguson, UK Director of Infrastructure, Operations, and Communications at ScottishPower, said, ‘ScottishPower is at the forefront of the delivery of the UK’s Net Zero targets and the transition to a more sustainable future. As we grow our renewable energy generation, investing in more wind farms, battery storage, and green hydrogen production facilities, IT needs to ensure it supports the business growth, and BT is helping us achieve that by helping to future-proof the IT network. I look forward to working with BT in delivering this strategic award.’

ScottishPower, owned by Spanish parent company Iberdrola, has new growth goals. It plans to expand its existing onshore wind portfolio, increase its battery storage capacity, and invest in new, large-scale solar projects. BT will also cause inclusive, responsible, and sustainable growth for its company. It will continue to purchase 100% renewable energy from Scottish wind farms towards achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2030. This strategic partnership will facilitate operational, economic, and sustainable growth for both partners.

Alan also stated, ‘As a critical enabler and as one of the largest employers in Scotland, BT offers unparalleled networks for people, businesses, and public services here. We understand critical national services, and like ScottishPower, we also want to power Scotland’s green economic growth. We are therefore delighted that ScottishPower has trusted and awarded us with this multi-million-pound contract as the provider of choice to run its national infrastructure.’

About BT

British Telecommunications plc is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc. It is the UK’s lead provider of telecommunications services, both fixed and mobile, and other related secure digital products, services, and solutions. BT encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group, providing network security, managed telecommunications, and IT infrastructure services to over 180 countries.

BT Group serves several groups of consumers. They include private individuals and families in the UK; Businesses in the UK; global enterprises and business-focused units; and other consumers who prefer wholesale fixed access infrastructure services.