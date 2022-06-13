THE LATEST
What is a Good Payback Period for Solar Panels & How to Calculate?
The use of solar energy is becoming increasingly popular as a source of renewable and clean energy. Solar panels are...
Researchers Create a One-step Solution-coating Process to Simplify the Manufacturing of Perovskite Solar Cells
Perovskite solar cells (PSCs) have long been touted as the future of photovoltaics. These cells are cheaper and have higher...
European Leaders aim to Boost offshore Wind Capacity in the North Sea Eight-fold by 2050 to Create a Green Energy Hub
Leaders from eight European countries and the European Commission have recently announced an ambitious plan to increase the offshore wind...
Dominion Energy Granted Permit for 24 Solar and Energy Storage Projects in Virginia
Dominion Energy, a leading energy company based in Richmond, Virginia, has been granted permission by the Virginia State Corporation Commission...Read more
RECENT NEWS
Officials Discuss Renewable Energy Projects Across Pennsylvania
According to Pennsylvania State Representative Chris Rabb, it is feasible for the United States to...
Alternative Solution for Green Heating & Cooling: Harnessing Underground Water for Energy Storage
A groundbreaking study published in Applied Energy suggests that aquifer thermal energy storage (ATES), a...
Solar Advocates in Georgia hope for Progress in 2024 Legislative Session
Solar energy advocates in Georgia are gearing up for the 2024 legislative session, hoping to...
Türkiye to Invest $1.5B in Renewable-Based Storage Projects
Türkiye has recently granted 12 pre-licenses for the development of solar and wind-based electricity storage...